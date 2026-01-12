Skip navigation
Malcolm Stewart 'gutted by how' the 2026 Anaheim 1 crash occurred, sends well wishes to Justin Barcia
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Brooks Koepka returns to PGA Tour under stiff financial penalty just 5 weeks after leaving LIV
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Evaluating McCollum's potential role with Hawks
Watson has been 'fantastic' for fantasy managers
Mannix: Porter Jr. generating trade interest
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Malcolm Stewart ‘gutted by how’ the 2026 Anaheim 1 crash occurred, sends well wishes to Justin Barcia
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Brooks Koepka returns to PGA Tour under stiff financial penalty just 5 weeks after leaving LIV
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Evaluating McCollum’s potential role with Hawks
Watson has been ‘fantastic’ for fantasy managers
Mannix: Porter Jr. generating trade interest
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Celtics should still cover vs. IND if Brown is out
January 12, 2026 11:48 AM
Trysta Krick and Drew Dinsick preview NBA Peacock Monday with the Boston Celtics playing the Indiana Pacers potentially without Jaylen Brown.
01:37
Evaluating McCollum’s potential role with Hawks
01:38
Watson has been ‘fantastic’ for fantasy managers
04:03
Mannix: Porter Jr. generating trade interest
01:53
HLs: Barnes’ 31 help Raptors earn OT win vs. PHI
01:54
Highlights: Timberwolves rally past Spurs
01:57
HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers
06:57
Mannix: Trading for Morant comes with ‘red flags’
02:00
HLs: Trail Blazers rally in 4th to beat Rockets
01:52
HLs: Thunder erase 21-point deficit, beat Memphis
01:57
HLs: Zion, Murphy carry Pelicans against Wizards
07:03
Mannix: Celtics may be shopping for big man
01:42
Embiid’s recent play has been ‘really encouraging’
01:32
Ball coming off bench is ‘strategy’ for Hornets
01:30
‘Sky’s the limit’ for red-hot Edwards
04:45
Bane due for a bounce back against 76ers
09:44
Which teams deserve piece of NBA championship pie?
02:20
NBA 6MOY betting market does not have clear leader
06:56
How current NBA era is evolving with ball movement
10:02
Time to hit the ‘panic button’ for Thunder?
22:52
Should ATL gotten more out of Young trade to WAS?
01:19
Demin letting it fly from deep in rookie season
01:25
Consider Avdija as a ‘Top 30' asset in dynasty
05:44
Young has chance to be a ‘floor raiser’ for WAS
01:57
Fantasy fallout of Young traded to Wizards
07:55
Warriors add ‘confusing’ twist to Kuminga saga
04:42
Wizards’ patience paying off after Young trade
09:53
Do Hawks have sights set on AD after Young trade?
04:54
Markkanen may struggle on back-to-back vs. Mavs
02:13
Holmgren rightful favorite to win NBA DPOY award
07:35
Mannix: Hawks seek another star after Young trade
01:56
Rams remain a ‘dangerous’ team
02:02
Bears ‘disrespected’ in NFC Champion futures
02:06
Rams vs. Bears will come down to who gets stops
09:07
Rams survive against Panthers in Wild Card Round
16:40
Where’s the best fit for Harbaugh?
05:04
Allen comes up clutch for Bills vs. Jaguars
10:22
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
04:25
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
01:42
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?
05:19
Chargers’ injuries showed in physical loss to NE
13:46
Eagles must adapt philosophy to find success
03:29
Patriots’ physicality dictated game vs. Chargers
06:02
Could Bills have run more clock at the end?
14:58
Allen delivered at each moment in win over Jags
11:13
Simms: Hurts is holding back Eagles offense
07:12
Eagles ‘refused to accept’ offensive issues
11:53
49ers had ‘no business’ competing with the Eagles
02:00
Previewing Bills vs. Broncos in Divisional Round
58
49ers ‘keep fighting’ despite injuries
01:15
Maye and Henry break down ‘special’ Wild Card win
49
Highlights: Patriots’ defense dominates Chargers
57
Maye hits Henry for touchdown pass vs. Chargers
11:05
Speed Round: How can Wild Card losers rebound?
05:07
Allen looked like a ‘killer’ in Bills win vs. Jags
04:30
Williams showed ‘greatness’ in comeback vs. GB
03:34
Stafford carries Rams to win vs. scrappy Panthers
41
Oweh comes up with huge strip sack on Maye
01:10
Maye shreds defense with 37-yard scramble
01:03
Henley intercepts Maye’s tipped pass
03:24
Highlights: Rutgers beats Northwestern in OT
