Likely reunites with Harbaugh on the Giants

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 09 Indianapolis 450 Hunter Lawrence laps Jordon Smith.jpg
Veteran SuperMotocross racers call for harsher treatment of lapped riders after Indy Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Miami (OH) at Ohio
No. 20 Miami (Ohio) drops MAC opener, the first loss for D-I’s last undefeated men’s team
Mondo Duplantis world record
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 15th time, fittingly at the Mondo Classic

Top Clips

crei_set_hall_mpx.jpg
Seton Hall makes most of opportunity vs. Creighton
nbc_mcbb_creihall_260312.jpg
Highlights: Seton Hall outlasts Creighton
nbc_mcbb_darandcoachintv_260312.jpg
Dar stayed ready for Holloway, Seton Hall

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 09 Indianapolis 450 Hunter Lawrence laps Jordon Smith.jpg
Veteran SuperMotocross racers call for harsher treatment of lapped riders after Indy Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Miami (OH) at Ohio
No. 20 Miami (Ohio) drops MAC opener, the first loss for D-I’s last undefeated men’s team
Mondo Duplantis world record
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 15th time, fittingly at the Mondo Classic

Top Clips

crei_set_hall_mpx.jpg
Seton Hall makes most of opportunity vs. Creighton
nbc_mcbb_creihall_260312.jpg
Highlights: Seton Hall outlasts Creighton
nbc_mcbb_darandcoachintv_260312.jpg
Dar stayed ready for Holloway, Seton Hall

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Likely reunites with Harbaugh on the Giants

March 12, 2026 03:47 PM
Denny Carter and Patrick Daugherty discuss the Giants signing tight end Isaiah Likely and if he can have a bounce-back season for fantasy managers with John Harbaugh at the helm in New York.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_kennethgainwell_260312.jpg
01:31
Gainwell may eat into Irving’s reception chances
nbc_roto_tylerallgeier_260312.jpg
01:29
Allgeier not in a strong position with Cardinals
USATSI_27604041_copy.jpg
09:48
Jaguars adding Rodriguez ‘good news’ for Tuten
USATSI_27864474_copy.jpg
04:55
Evans, Walker among notable free agency prop bets
USATSI_27883068_copy.jpg
06:58
Lions signing Pacheco ‘insurance’ for Gibbs
nbc_ffhh_qbsign_260312.jpg
14:28
Colts ‘best possible landing spot’ for Jones
nbc_ffhh_doubsdobbins_260312.jpg
14:46
How will Doubs fit in with Patriots’ receivers?
nbc_roto_afcnorth_260312.jpg
01:51
How free agency has impacted AFC North odds
nbc_csu_headscratchsigning_260311.jpg
02:58
Does Dowdle deal signal the end for Johnson?
nbc_csu_wrbestfits_260311.jpg
03:52
Why 49ers are a ‘perfect spot’ for Evans
nbc_csu_lbbestfits_260311.jpg
02:36
Panthers got a great deal on Lloyd
nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
02:45
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
06:42
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
04:16
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable
nbc_pft_jacksonconvo_260312.jpg
14:29
Inside ‘dysfunction’ between Lamar and Ravens
nbc_pft_osatrade_260312.jpg
02:57
Odighizuwa ‘perfect’ for 49ers’ defensive scheme
nbc_pft_stateincometax_260312.jpg
03:20
How does state income tax impact the NFL?
nbc_pft_hendrickson_260312.jpg
07:48
DeCosta: BAL wanted to add Hendrickson and Crosby
nbc_pft_crosbycommit_260312.jpg
05:01
Crosby commits to Raiders: ‘I’m back’
nbc_pft_crosbycontract_260312.jpg
05:45
Report: LV was prepared to revise Crosby contract
nbc_pft_dimestomillions_260312.jpg
08:14
Analyzing Jones’ reported deal with Colts
nbc_pft_preventthis_260312.jpg
13:07
Why ‘all hell broke loose’ in failed Crosby trade
nbc_pft_decostafallout_260312.jpg
11:09
Inside the nixed Crosby trade between BAL and LV
nbc_pft_crosbytradev2_260312.jpg
07:26
Lessons learned from Crosby trade falling through
nbc_brunchint_taylorint_260311.jpg
13:14
Taylor is not afraid to have fun with her career
nbc_roto_regsznwin_260311.jpg
02:04
Croucher: ‘Rams will be the best team in football’
nbc_csu_wshchenalreax_260311.jpg
03:15
Commanders reportedly get ‘thumper’ in Chenal
nbc_csu_nyjsmithreax_260311.jpg
09:02
Simms: Geno a ‘top-notch thrower of the football’
nbc_csu_crosbyreax_260311.jpg
14:55
Unpacking failed trade between Raiders, Ravens
nbc_pft_hendricksoncin_260311.jpg
03:42
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens

Latest Clips

crei_set_hall_mpx.jpg
03:22
Seton Hall makes most of opportunity vs. Creighton
nbc_mcbb_creihall_260312.jpg
06:54
Highlights: Seton Hall outlasts Creighton
nbc_mcbb_darandcoachintv_260312.jpg
01:41
Dar stayed ready for Holloway, Seton Hall
nbc_cbb_onbubble_260312.jpg
02:01
How Miami’s first loss affects tournament bubble
nbc_cbb_zubypitinointv_260312.jpg
02:29
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’
st_johns_providence_mpx.jpg
04:26
St. John’s cruises past Providence
nbc_cbb_stjprov_260312.jpg
05:16
Highlights: St. John’s brushes off Providence
nbc_dlb_crosby_260312.jpg
07:27
Samson: Teams may be trying to get Crosby cheap
nbc_roto_stephcurry_260312.jpg
01:55
Curry (knee) out at least five more games
nbc_roto_keyontegeorge_260312.jpg
01:39
George injures hamstring against the Knicks
nbc_roto_kawhileonard_260312.jpg
01:36
Leonard is a top-5 fantasy asset in 2026
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260312.jpg
15:56
Did the Ravens get buyer’s remorse with Crosby?
nbc_nba_adebayo83v2_260312.jpg
09:44
Adebayo shows history is there for the taking
nbc_wnba_seg1_260312.jpg
13:15
Blakes explains Vandy’s special joy & closeness
nbc_nba_recordstaking_260312.jpg
09:56
Players most likely to break other NBA records
nbc_nba_adebayointegrity_260312.jpg
09:52
Does 4th quarter impact integrity of Bam’s record?
nbc_wnba_seg3v2_260312.jpg
11:49
Jackson files for protective order against Pearce
nbc_pst_livtotpreview_260312.jpg
12:05
Liverpool and Spurs both desperate for a win
nbc_pst_manuavlpreview_260312.jpg
11:54
Man United v. Aston Villa has huge implications
nbc_pst_pluclstruggles_260312.jpg
10:56
Why did PL teams struggle in Champions League?
nbc_wnba_seg2_260312.jpg
08:19
Does UCLA or UConn deserve No. 1 ranking?
nbc_nba_pick6_260312.jpg
04:39
Ride the hot hand with Adebayo against Bucks
nbc_roto_76ersplayoffs_260312.jpg
02:29
76ers’ injuries impacting playoff chances
nbc_roto_nbacoty_260312.jpg
02:00
Bickerstaff re-asserted as healthy COTY favorite
nbc_cbb_uscrecap_260312.jpg
02:32
Look back on USC’s men’s basketball campaign
nbc_dps_adebayorecap_260312.jpg
11:40
Should Adebayo have honored Kobe’s record?
nbc_nba_leonardcomp_260311.jpg
01:57
HLs: Leonard unstoppable against the Timberwolves
nbc_mcbb_gtwnvdep_260311.jpg
04:43
Highlights: Georgetown takes down DePaul
nbc_mcbb_gtwnpostgameintvs_260311.jpg
01:59
Cooley: Georgetown ‘showed a lot of poise’
nbc_cyc_parisnicestage4_v2_260311.jpg
32:44
Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 4