Report: LV was prepared to revise Crosby contract

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Report: LV was prepared to revise Crosby contract
March 12, 2026 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into reports surrounding Maxx Crosby’s contract and what’s next for the Las Vegas Raiders and the star pass rusher.
Related Videos
02:36
Panthers got a great deal on Lloyd
02:58
Does Dowdle deal signal the end for Johnson?
03:52
Why 49ers are a ‘perfect spot’ for Evans
02:45
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
06:42
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
04:16
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable
14:29
Inside ‘dysfunction’ between Lamar and Ravens
02:57
Odighizuwa ‘perfect’ for 49ers’ defensive scheme
03:20
How does state income tax impact the NFL?
07:48
DeCosta: BAL wanted to add Hendrickson and Crosby
05:01
Crosby commits to Raiders: ‘I’m back’
08:14
Analyzing Jones’ reported deal with Colts
13:07
Why ‘all hell broke loose’ in failed Crosby trade
11:09
Inside the nixed Crosby trade between BAL and LV
07:26
Lessons learned from Crosby trade falling through
13:14
Taylor is not afraid to have fun with her career
02:04
Croucher: ‘Rams will be the best team in football’
03:15
Commanders reportedly get ‘thumper’ in Chenal
09:02
Simms: Geno a ‘top-notch thrower of the football’
14:55
Unpacking failed trade between Raiders, Ravens
03:42
Hendrickson could be a ‘better outcome’ for Ravens
07:22
Analyzing factors at play in Crosby trade debacle
02:14
Report: Colts, Jones optimistic on reaching deal
05:50
Will Crosby’s trade value be the same?
03:46
Hendrickson ‘an obvious’ option for Ravens
02:55
What to make of Patriots reportedly signing Doubs
04:20
Pacheco reportedly signs with Lions
07:13
What will Raiders do with reported signings?
07:17
Cardinals could be good landing spot for Cousins
03:57
Glenn and Jets must ‘stabilize’ the organization
Latest Clips
01:57
HLs: Leonard unstoppable against the Timberwolves
04:43
Highlights: Georgetown takes down DePaul
01:59
Cooley: Georgetown ‘showed a lot of poise’
32:44
Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 4
02:05
Highlights: Bane powers Magic over Cavaliers
07:58
Highlights: Xavier survives Marquette
02:26
Pitino, Xavier ‘don’t want to go home’
06:40
Vaaks, Providence move past Butler
02:35
English, Vaaks eager to play another 40 minutes
07:58
Highlights: Providence fights off Butler at MSG
05:37
Mannix: Lakers are better without James
08:32
Highlights: Washington fights off USC in OT
12:20
U.S. Center for SafeSport seeks input for athletes
12:22
Adebayo’s 83 a big ‘wake up’ for Heat organization
01:01
Sprinkle: ‘Adversity hasn’t defined’ Washington
04:09
Is Ravens’ calling off Crosby trade ‘bush league’?
03:19
Highlights from Price’s Hornung finalist campaign
01:42
Giddey, Buzelis catching fire late in the season
01:50
Maxey injury boosts Edgecombe’s fantasy stock
04:52
Highlights: Iowa pulls away from Maryland
01:28
The numbers behind Adebayo’s unreal 83-point game
05:24
Stirtz pushes Iowa to Big Ten tourney win over UMD
51
McCollum say Iowa get ‘comfortable’ against UMD
06:34
BAL calling off Crosby trade ‘devastating’ for LV
14:25
Carrick: Handling expectations is a ‘privilege’
01:39
Smith can be a floor raiser for Jets playmakers
01:27
Jones’ Achilles remains a concern returning to IND
01:20
Doubs has Top-24 fantasy potential with Patriots
13:06
Russini: ‘Good chance’ Crosby stays with Raiders
13:57
Breaking down potential Final Four sleepers
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue