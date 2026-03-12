 Skip navigation
NHL: Ottawa Senators Press Conference
NHL opts not to make Senators forfeit first-round pick for nullified 2021 trade
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Max Homa, Tony Finau among those who discover Sawgrass can take as quickly as it gives
SX 2026 Rd 09 Indianapolis 450 Hunter Lawrence laps Jordon Smith.jpg
Veteran SuperMotocross racers call for harsher treatment of lapped riders after Indy Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

crei_set_hall_mpx.jpg
Seton Hall makes most of opportunity vs. Creighton
nbc_mcbb_creihall_260312.jpg
Highlights: Seton Hall outlasts Creighton
nbc_mcbb_darandcoachintv_260312.jpg
Dar stayed ready for Holloway, Seton Hall

NHL: Ottawa Senators Press Conference
NHL opts not to make Senators forfeit first-round pick for nullified 2021 trade
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Max Homa, Tony Finau among those who discover Sawgrass can take as quickly as it gives
SX 2026 Rd 09 Indianapolis 450 Hunter Lawrence laps Jordon Smith.jpg
Veteran SuperMotocross racers call for harsher treatment of lapped riders after Indy Supercross
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

crei_set_hall_mpx.jpg
Seton Hall makes most of opportunity vs. Creighton
nbc_mcbb_creihall_260312.jpg
Highlights: Seton Hall outlasts Creighton
nbc_mcbb_darandcoachintv_260312.jpg
Dar stayed ready for Holloway, Seton Hall

Watch Now

Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 5

March 12, 2026 05:13 PM
Relive the action from Stage 5 of the 2026 Paris-Nice, where riders took on a 206.3 km hilly course starting in Cormoranche-sur-Saône and ending in Colombier-le-Vieux.

Latest Clips

crei_set_hall_mpx.jpg
03:22
Seton Hall makes most of opportunity vs. Creighton
nbc_mcbb_creihall_260312.jpg
06:54
Highlights: Seton Hall outlasts Creighton
nbc_mcbb_darandcoachintv_260312.jpg
01:41
Dar stayed ready for Holloway, Seton Hall
nbc_cyc_georgsteinhauserintr_260312.jpg
01:26
Steinhauser ‘super happy’ after Paris-Nice Stage 5
nbc_cyc_jonasvingegaardintr_260312.jpg
02:52
Vingegaard: Paris-Nice Stage 5 win ‘was amazing’
nbc_roto_isaiahlikely_260312.jpg
01:23
Likely reunites with Harbaugh on the Giants
nbc_roto_kennethgainwell_260312.jpg
01:31
Gainwell may eat into Irving’s reception chances
nbc_roto_tylerallgeier_260312.jpg
01:29
Allgeier not in a strong position with Cardinals
USATSI_27604041_copy.jpg
09:48
Jaguars adding Rodriguez ‘good news’ for Tuten
USATSI_27864474_copy.jpg
04:55
Evans, Walker among notable free agency prop bets
USATSI_27883068_copy.jpg
06:58
Lions signing Pacheco ‘insurance’ for Gibbs
nbc_cbb_onbubble_260312.jpg
02:01
How Miami’s first loss affects tournament bubble
nbc_cbb_zubypitinointv_260312.jpg
02:29
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’
st_johns_providence_mpx.jpg
04:26
St. John’s cruises past Providence
nbc_cbb_stjprov_260312.jpg
05:16
Highlights: St. John’s brushes off Providence
nbc_dlb_crosby_260312.jpg
07:27
Samson: Teams may be trying to get Crosby cheap
NBC_DLB_BAMREAX_260312.jpg
07:57
Wizards ‘simply couldn’t guard’ Adebayo
nbc_roto_stephcurry_260312.jpg
01:55
Curry (knee) out at least five more games
nbc_roto_keyontegeorge_260312.jpg
01:39
George injures hamstring against the Knicks
nbc_roto_kawhileonard_260312.jpg
01:36
Leonard is a top-5 fantasy asset in 2026
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260312.jpg
15:56
Did the Ravens get buyer’s remorse with Crosby?
nbc_ffhh_qbsign_260312.jpg
14:28
Colts ‘best possible landing spot’ for Jones
nbc_ffhh_doubsdobbins_260312.jpg
14:46
How will Doubs fit in with Patriots’ receivers?
nbc_nba_adebayo83v2_260312.jpg
09:44
Adebayo shows history is there for the taking
nbc_wnba_seg1_260312.jpg
13:15
Blakes explains Vandy’s special joy & closeness
nbc_nba_recordstaking_260312.jpg
09:56
Players most likely to break other NBA records
nbc_nba_adebayointegrity_260312.jpg
09:52
Does 4th quarter impact integrity of Bam’s record?
nbc_wnba_seg3v2_260312.jpg
11:49
Jackson files for protective order against Pearce
nbc_pst_livtotpreview_260312.jpg
12:05
Liverpool and Spurs both desperate for a win
nbc_pst_manuavlpreview_260312.jpg
11:54
Man United v. Aston Villa has huge implications