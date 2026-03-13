 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship - First Round
Sepp Straka, Maverick McNealy part of four-way tie for lead at The Players Championship
MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
NHL: Ottawa Senators Press Conference
NHL opts not to make Senators forfeit first-round pick for nullified 2021 trade

Top Clips

crei_set_hall_mpx.jpg
Seton Hall makes most of opportunity vs. Creighton
nbc_mcbb_creihall_260312.jpg
Highlights: Seton Hall outlasts Creighton
nbc_mcbb_darandcoachintv_260312.jpg
Dar stayed ready for Holloway, Seton Hall

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship - First Round
Sepp Straka, Maverick McNealy part of four-way tie for lead at The Players Championship
MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
NHL: Ottawa Senators Press Conference
NHL opts not to make Senators forfeit first-round pick for nullified 2021 trade

Top Clips

crei_set_hall_mpx.jpg
Seton Hall makes most of opportunity vs. Creighton
nbc_mcbb_creihall_260312.jpg
Highlights: Seton Hall outlasts Creighton
nbc_mcbb_darandcoachintv_260312.jpg
Dar stayed ready for Holloway, Seton Hall

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

TPC Sawgrass No. 17 claims 3 straight tee shots

March 12, 2026 08:32 PM
The legendary par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass bares its teeth in the first round of the 2026 Players Championship, causing three tee shots from the same group to find the perilous water hazard.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pr_openv3_260308.jpg
1:59
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_apird2V2_260307.jpg
1:56
Highlights: Berger takes five-shot lead at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ludvigabergrd1hl_260305.jpg
2:00
Highlights: Åberg shines in Arnold Palmer Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_apird4ehl_260308.jpg
10:07
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_apiround3hlsv2_260307.jpg
9:49
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jackintv_260228.jpg
2:22
Nicklaus discusses winning grand slams in career
Now Playing
nbc_pga_smothermanpresser_260228.jpg
6:12
Smotherman: Cognizant Classic is ‘fun challenge’
Now Playing
nbc_pga_lowrypresser_260228.jpg
4:28
Lowry right where he wants to be at Cognizant
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cognizantr3_260228.jpg
8:43
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cognizantrd4hlsv2_260301.jpg
9:59
HLs: PGA Tour 2026 Cognizant Classic, Final Round
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_cognizantv2_260226.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Smotherman leads after R1 at Cognizant
nbc_golf_cognizantr2_260227.jpg
01:55
HLs: Smotherman keeps Cognizant lead after Rd. 2
nbc_golf_morikawawins_260215.jpg
04:07
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
nbc_golf_morikawa17and18_260214.jpg
02:06
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach

Latest Clips

crei_set_hall_mpx.jpg
03:22
Seton Hall makes most of opportunity vs. Creighton
nbc_mcbb_creihall_260312.jpg
06:54
Highlights: Seton Hall outlasts Creighton
nbc_mcbb_darandcoachintv_260312.jpg
01:41
Dar stayed ready for Holloway, Seton Hall
nbc_cyc_parisstage5_260312.jpg
23:56
Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 5
nbc_cyc_georgsteinhauserintr_260312.jpg
01:26
Steinhauser ‘super happy’ after Paris-Nice Stage 5
nbc_cyc_jonasvingegaardintr_260312.jpg
02:52
Vingegaard: Paris-Nice Stage 5 win ‘was amazing’
nbc_roto_isaiahlikely_260312.jpg
01:23
Likely reunites with Harbaugh on the Giants
nbc_roto_kennethgainwell_260312.jpg
01:31
Gainwell may eat into Irving’s reception chances
nbc_roto_tylerallgeier_260312.jpg
01:29
Allgeier not in a strong position with Cardinals
USATSI_27604041_copy.jpg
09:48
Jaguars adding Rodriguez ‘good news’ for Tuten
USATSI_27864474_copy.jpg
04:55
Evans, Walker among notable free agency prop bets
USATSI_27883068_copy.jpg
06:58
Lions signing Pacheco ‘insurance’ for Gibbs
nbc_cbb_onbubble_260312.jpg
02:01
How Miami’s first loss affects tournament bubble
nbc_cbb_zubypitinointv_260312.jpg
02:29
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’
st_johns_providence_mpx.jpg
04:26
St. John’s cruises past Providence
nbc_cbb_stjprov_260312.jpg
05:16
Highlights: St. John’s brushes off Providence
nbc_dlb_crosby_260312.jpg
07:27
Samson: Teams may be trying to get Crosby cheap
NBC_DLB_BAMREAX_260312.jpg
07:57
Wizards ‘simply couldn’t guard’ Adebayo
nbc_roto_stephcurry_260312.jpg
01:55
Curry (knee) out at least five more games
nbc_roto_keyontegeorge_260312.jpg
01:39
George injures hamstring against the Knicks
nbc_roto_kawhileonard_260312.jpg
01:36
Leonard is a top-5 fantasy asset in 2026
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260312.jpg
15:56
Did the Ravens get buyer’s remorse with Crosby?
nbc_ffhh_qbsign_260312.jpg
14:28
Colts ‘best possible landing spot’ for Jones
nbc_ffhh_doubsdobbins_260312.jpg
14:46
How will Doubs fit in with Patriots’ receivers?
nbc_nba_adebayo83v2_260312.jpg
09:44
Adebayo shows history is there for the taking
nbc_wnba_seg1_260312.jpg
13:15
Blakes explains Vandy’s special joy & closeness
nbc_nba_recordstaking_260312.jpg
09:56
Players most likely to break other NBA records
nbc_nba_adebayointegrity_260312.jpg
09:52
Does 4th quarter impact integrity of Bam’s record?
nbc_wnba_seg3v2_260312.jpg
11:49
Jackson files for protective order against Pearce
nbc_pst_livtotpreview_260312.jpg
12:05
Liverpool and Spurs both desperate for a win