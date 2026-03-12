Man United v. Aston Villa has huge implications

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings: Rotoworld staff consensus
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Bounceback starting pitchers for 2026 fantasy baseball: Can you trust Sandy Alcantara again?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
2026 World Baseball Classic: Quarterfinals schedule, how to watch, Team USA roster, WBC history
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
How Miami’s first loss affects tournament bubble
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’
St. John’s cruises past Providence
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2026 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings: Rotoworld staff consensus
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Bounceback starting pitchers for 2026 fantasy baseball: Can you trust Sandy Alcantara again?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
2026 World Baseball Classic: Quarterfinals schedule, how to watch, Team USA roster, WBC history
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
How Miami’s first loss affects tournament bubble
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’
St. John’s cruises past Providence
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Man United v. Aston Villa has huge implications
March 12, 2026 01:08 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards preview a Manchester United v. Aston Villa match with huge Champions League implications.
Related Videos
12:05
Liverpool and Spurs both desperate for a win
10:56
Why did PL teams struggle in Champions League?
14:25
Carrick: Handling expectations is a ‘privilege’
08:02
Gyökeres on creating winning mentality at Arsenal
01:04
Is Arsenal’s style of play too ‘passive?’
01:08
Community, fandom inspire PL fans across the globe
02:47
Hurzeler criticizes Arsenal for time wasting
03:04
Carrick ‘bitterly disappointed’ after loss
02:40
Osula on match-winning goal: ‘Best feeling ever’
05:25
Ten-man Newcastle stun Man United in dramatic win
03:04
Sesko thriving for Manchester United under Carrick
01:27
Raya shows up in big moments for Arsenal
04:22
Timber walks through Arsenal’s winner v. Chelsea
30
Carrick discusses comeback win against Palace
04:57
Rosenior: ‘It’s clear’ where we need to improve
05:01
Arteta reflects on Arsenal’s win over Chelsea
02:51
James reacts to Chelsea’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal
03:58
‘Outstanding’ Arsenal outlast 10-man Chelsea
01:36
Arsenal ‘have to win’ v. Chelsea to hold off City
02:30
Guardiola reacts to City’s ‘extraordinary effort’
01:58
Manchester City ‘wore down’ Leeds in crucial win
08:24
Chelsea’s errors ‘holding them back’ this season
03:51
Villa six points clear in Champions League race
11:55
Man City ‘are in this’ Premier League title race
04:04
Liverpool were ‘really sloppy’ in win over Forest
13:33
Takeaways from Arsenal’s bounce-back win v. Spurs
11:13
Examining Arsenal’s improvements against Spurs
06:12
Analyzing City’s tactical tweak to utilize Haaland
05:13
Spurs ‘lack of quality’ evident against Arsenal
02:55
Celebrating ‘PL royalty’ Milner for new record
Latest Clips
02:29
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’
04:26
St. John’s cruises past Providence
05:16
Highlights: St. John’s brushes off Providence
01:55
Curry (knee) out at least five more games
01:39
George injures hamstring against the Knicks
01:36
Leonard is a top-5 fantasy asset in 2026
14:28
Colts ‘best possible landing spot’ for Jones
14:46
How will Doubs fit in with Patriots’ receivers?
09:56
Players most likely to break other NBA records
09:52
Does 4th quarter impact integrity of Bam’s record?
04:39
Ride the hot hand with Adebayo against Bucks
02:29
76ers’ injuries impacting playoff chances
02:00
Bickerstaff re-asserted as healthy COTY favorite
01:51
How free agency has impacted AFC North odds
02:32
Look back on USC’s men’s basketball campaign
02:58
Does Dowdle deal signal the end for Johnson?
03:52
Why 49ers are a ‘perfect spot’ for Evans
02:36
Panthers got a great deal on Lloyd
11:40
Should Adebayo have honored Kobe’s record?
02:45
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
06:42
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
04:16
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable
14:29
Inside ‘dysfunction’ between Lamar and Ravens
02:57
Odighizuwa ‘perfect’ for 49ers’ defensive scheme
03:20
How does state income tax impact the NFL?
07:48
DeCosta: BAL wanted to add Hendrickson and Crosby
05:01
Crosby commits to Raiders: ‘I’m back’
05:45
Report: LV was prepared to revise Crosby contract
08:14
Analyzing Jones’ reported deal with Colts
13:07
Why ‘all hell broke loose’ in failed Crosby trade
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue