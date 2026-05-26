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Watch Now

How Arsenal’s set-piece dominance led to PL title

May 26, 2026 01:37 PM
The Generation xG looks back on Arsenal's incredibly-successful set pieces this past season and how capitalizing on those opportunities helped guide the Gunners to a league title.

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