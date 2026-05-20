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Hato 'very excited' about Alonso's appointment
May 19, 2026 09:07 PM
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Chelsea defender Jorrel Hato following the Blues' 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 37.
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