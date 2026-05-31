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Russell Henley birdies playoff hole to beat Eric Cole at Colonial after 3 birdies to end regulation
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Wilson’s 28 points and 15 rebounds, Young’s 23 points and 9 assists power Aces past Valkyries

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HOFer Smith reflects on Cardinals-Cubs rivalry
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Earle’s underappreciated XI of the PL season
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HLs: Wilson, Young lead Aces’ win over Valkyries

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Watch Now

Mustoe's best XI from the Premier League season

May 31, 2026 07:08 PM
Robbie Mustoe reveals his Premier League team of the season after numerous spectacular performances over the 38-match campaign in England's first division.

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