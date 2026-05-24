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Watch Now

Palhinha reflects on Spurs' 'really tough season'

May 24, 2026 02:04 PM
Joao Palhinha joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps pitch side at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following Spurs' 1-0 win against Everton to avoid relegation.

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