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Watch Now

Lowe Down: Arsenal prove patience pays off

May 19, 2026 07:42 PM
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions after Matchweek 37 that saw Arsenal clinch the Premier League title after Manchester City drew with Bournemouth.

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