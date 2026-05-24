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Garner reflects on disappointing end to season
May 24, 2026 05:58 PM
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with James Garner following Everton's subpar performance in a 1-0 loss to Spurs, allowing Tottenham Hotspur to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
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