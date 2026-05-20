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Hurts will evolve playing style under OC Mannion

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Watch Now

Reflecting on Arsenal's Premier League title win

May 20, 2026 12:32 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Arsenal's incredible Premier League title win after Manchester City dropped points at Bournemouth in Matchweek 37.

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