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Watch Now

Maddison feels 'relief' after avoiding relegation

May 24, 2026 05:58 PM
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with James Maddison following Tottenham Hotspur's critical 1-0 win against Everton to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

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