Santo discusses West Ham's 'very, very tough day'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rays place OF Jonny DeLuca on 10-day injured list with strained right hamstring
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet set to throw batting practice off Fenway Park mound Tuesday
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leave the game against Pirates with injuries
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Pirates are one of MLB’s ‘most-improved teams’
Bird keeps an eye on Wings’ Bueckers performance
Bird on Clark’s recovery: ‘Mental part’ is harder
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rays place OF Jonny DeLuca on 10-day injured list with strained right hamstring
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet set to throw batting practice off Fenway Park mound Tuesday
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leave the game against Pirates with injuries
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Pirates are one of MLB’s ‘most-improved teams’
Bird keeps an eye on Wings’ Bueckers performance
Bird on Clark’s recovery: ‘Mental part’ is harder
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA Playoffs
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA All-Star Game
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Sunday Night Baseball
WNBA
WNBA Home
WNBA Scores
WNBA Standings
WNBA Stats
WNBA Betting Odds
On Her Turf
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
MLB According to CC
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Santo discusses West Ham's 'very, very tough day'
May 24, 2026 03:57 PM
Nuno Espirito Santo and Jarrod Bowen reflect on West Ham getting relegated on the final day of the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Related Videos
02:56
Salah, Robertson emotional leaving Liverpool
02:03
Alonso can set a ‘really good standard’ at Chelsea
02:53
Rice, Saka react to Arsenal’s PL victory
03:59
Arteta discusses ‘incredible journey’ to PL title
04:45
Kroenke: Arsenal ‘achieved something special’
12:27
WATCH: Arsenal hoist 2025-26 Premier League trophy
02:51
Kinsky: ‘This season didn’t go well for me’
04:43
Palhinha reflects on Spurs’ ‘really tough season’
09:12
Which teams will qualify for Europe on Sunday?
13:29
Is Southampton’s punishment too harsh?
11:15
Will Spurs or West Ham get relegated?
08:52
Arsenal ‘stubborn’ in right ways in PL title run
02:22
Will Villa or Liverpool finish in PL top four?
08:23
Mustoe on Spurs: ‘The pressure is going to be on’
17:30
Man City looked ‘very flat’ in detrimental draw
12:15
Reflecting on Arsenal’s Premier League title win
04:02
Wright reacts to Arsenal’s PL title victory
04:59
Hato ‘very excited’ about Alonso’s appointment
06:52
Lowe Down: Arsenal prove patience pays off
07:30
De Zerbi: Spurs must play with courage v. Everton
06:08
Iraola reflects on Bournemouth’s ‘amazing night’
04:14
Guardiola reacts to Arsenal winning PL title
08:19
WATCH: Arsenal celebrate first PL title since 2004
04:00
Arteta reacts to ‘massive win’ against Burnley
01:46
Osula cementing himself as Newcastle’s No. 9
02:33
Can Farke turn Leeds into a PL mainstay?
08:56
Liverpool’s Slot: After 2-1, we crumbled
06:34
PL Update: Aston Villa thrash Liverpool at home
01:24
Watkins: What a result against an amazing team
06:02
Aston Villa secure Champions League football
Latest Clips
01:10
Pirates are one of MLB’s ‘most-improved teams’
01:26
Bird keeps an eye on Wings’ Bueckers performance
01:38
Bird on Clark’s recovery: ‘Mental part’ is harder
01:08
Horwitz: ‘Nice to get a little revenge’ vs. TOR
10:21
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
03:49
Fan drives negotiations to relinquish HR ball
37
Pirates’ Valdez blasts home run for first MLB hit
01:38
Chelsea down to 10 men after Fofana’s red card
11:08
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Wolves Matchweek 38
12:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Chelsea Matchweek 38
09:27
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Newcastle Matchweek 38
09:26
Extended HLs: Forest v. Bournemouth Matchweek 38
01:35
Bowen doubles West Ham’s advantage over Leeds
01:21
Castellanos fires West Ham in front of Leeds
31
Wilson fires West Ham 3-0 ahead of Leeds
10:56
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Leeds Matchweek 38
01:14
Cairney’s screamer doubles Fulham’s lead
01:17
Robertson receives standing ovation at Anfield
01:04
Cruz launches no-doubter off Cease for 11th HR
02:06
Stones bids farewell to Man City at the Etihad
14:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 38
57
Palmer smashes Chelsea within one of Sunderland
01:12
Schade brings Brentford level against Liverpool
02:17
Watkins’ brace pushes Aston Villa to 2-1 lead
01:27
Salah finds Jones for Liverpool’s opener
02:11
Salah says goodbye to Liverpool fans at Anfield
14:44
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brentford Matchweek 38
01:45
Flemming draws Burnley level with wonderful strike
01:38
Gusto’s own goal gifts Sunderland 2-0 lead
01:30
Fernandes finds bottom corner for 3-0 United lead
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue