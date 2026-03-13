Watch Now
Thomas sees improvement at The Players
Justin Thomas talks about how he's feeling about his game after first round of the Players and where he is seeing strides being made.
McIlroy feels 'unbelievably rusty' at TPC Sawgrass
Rory McIlroy unpacks his first round of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, explaining how he battled through his back injury, what he did to prepare for Thursday, if he thinks he can win the tournament and more.
Scheffler seeing 'some improvements' in new driver
Scottie Scheffler talks about the first round of The Players Championship, sharing how he is adjusting to the challenges of using a new driver, sharing "why it can be tough sometimes to block that stuff out" and more.
TPC Sawgrass No. 17 claims 3 straight tee shots
The legendary par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass bares its teeth in the first round of the 2026 Players Championship, causing three tee shots from the same group to find the perilous water hazard.
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Final Round
Watch the top shots and best moments from the fourth and final round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
Highlights: Berger takes five-shot lead at API
Daniel Berger took advantage of his opportunities during Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Highlights: Åberg shines in Arnold Palmer Round 1
It was a strong first day at Bay Hill for Ludvig Åberg on Thursday, where he shot a 6-under 66 to finish tied for second on the leaderboard at the 2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
Watch the best shots from the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the fourth and final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida.
Nicklaus discusses winning grand slams in career
Jack Nicklaus joins the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic broadcast assisting with live commentary and discussing some of the big accomplishments of his career.
Smotherman: Cognizant Classic is 'fun challenge'
Austin Smotherman, who battled his way to a 69 in the third round of the Cognizant Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, discusses his emotions heading into Sunday tied for the lead with Shane Lowry at 13 under.