 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mondo Duplantis world record
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 15th time, fittingly at the Mondo Classic
Detroit Tigers photo day
2026 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings: Rotoworld staff consensus
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
Bounceback starting pitchers for 2026 fantasy baseball: Can you trust Sandy Alcantara again?

Top Clips

USATSI_27604041_copy.jpg
Jaguars adding Rodriguez ‘good news’ for Tuten
nbc_cbb_onbubble_260312.jpg
How Miami’s first loss affects tournament bubble
nbc_cbb_zubypitinointv_260312.jpg
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mondo Duplantis world record
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 15th time, fittingly at the Mondo Classic
Detroit Tigers photo day
2026 Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings: Rotoworld staff consensus
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
Bounceback starting pitchers for 2026 fantasy baseball: Can you trust Sandy Alcantara again?

Top Clips

USATSI_27604041_copy.jpg
Jaguars adding Rodriguez ‘good news’ for Tuten
nbc_cbb_onbubble_260312.jpg
How Miami’s first loss affects tournament bubble
nbc_cbb_zubypitinointv_260312.jpg
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Samson: Teams may be trying to get Crosby cheap

March 12, 2026 02:22 PM
NFL analyst David Samson talks with the Dan Le Batard Show about the fallout of the failed Maxx Crosby deal for the Ravens and the Raiders.

Related Videos

adeayov2.jpg
12:22
Adebayo’s 83 a big ‘wake up’ for Heat organization
nbc_dls_ravenscrosbybackout_260311.jpg
04:09
Is Ravens’ calling off Crosby trade ‘bush league’?
nbc_dls_shorterseason_260319.jpg
04:03
Have players been ‘deconditioned’ in today’s NBA?
nbc_dls_svgnba_260310.jpg
05:26
Van Gundy ‘absolutely shocked’ by Tatum’s return
nbc_dls_wbc_260310.jpg
07:46
Ohtani, Judge shining in WBC amid peak of careers
nbc_dls_malikwillis_260310.jpg
08:43
Willis was ‘best of the available options’ for MIA
nbc_dls_ericcollinsintr_260309.jpg
13:00
Are Hornets legitimate NBA title contenders?
nbc_dls_wembycrying_260309.jpg
11:52
Wemby’s emotion is a ‘shock to the system’ for NBA
nbc_dlb_mikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
08:40
Do NFL players need tough coach to be successful?
warebamheatmiaminba.jpg
14:25
Should Adebayo, Ware play more minutes together?
nbc_dls_nbatalk_260227.jpg
06:16
Was Harden ‘big-time acquisition’ for Cavaliers?

Latest Clips

USATSI_27604041_copy.jpg
09:48
Jaguars adding Rodriguez ‘good news’ for Tuten
nbc_cbb_onbubble_260312.jpg
02:01
How Miami’s first loss affects tournament bubble
nbc_cbb_zubypitinointv_260312.jpg
02:29
Ejiofor: Pitino pushes me to ‘extreme heights’
st_johns_providence_mpx.jpg
04:26
St. John’s cruises past Providence
nbc_cbb_stjprov_260312.jpg
05:16
Highlights: St. John’s brushes off Providence
nbc_roto_stephcurry_260312.jpg
01:55
Curry (knee) out at least five more games
nbc_roto_keyontegeorge_260312.jpg
01:39
George injures hamstring against the Knicks
nbc_roto_kawhileonard_260312.jpg
01:36
Leonard is a top-5 fantasy asset in 2026
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260312.jpg
15:56
Did the Ravens get buyer’s remorse with Crosby?
nbc_ffhh_qbsign_260312.jpg
14:28
Colts ‘best possible landing spot’ for Jones
nbc_ffhh_doubsdobbins_260312.jpg
14:46
How will Doubs fit in with Patriots’ receivers?
nbc_nba_adebayo83v2_260312.jpg
09:44
Adebayo shows history is there for the taking
nbc_wnba_seg1_260312.jpg
13:15
Vandy’s Blakes ‘super excited’ to win SEC POTY
nbc_nba_recordstaking_260312.jpg
09:56
Players most likely to break other NBA records
nbc_nba_adebayointegrity_260312.jpg
09:52
Does 4th quarter impact integrity of Bam’s record?
nbc_wnba_seg3v2_260312.jpg
11:49
Jackson files for protective order against Pearce
nbc_pst_livtotpreview_260312.jpg
12:05
Liverpool and Spurs both desperate for a win
nbc_pst_manuavlpreview_260312.jpg
11:54
Man United v. Aston Villa has huge implications
nbc_pst_pluclstruggles_260312.jpg
10:56
Why did PL teams struggle in Champions League?
nbc_wnba_seg2_260312.jpg
08:19
Does UCLA or UConn deserve No. 1 ranking?
nbc_nba_pick6_260312.jpg
04:39
Ride the hot hand with Adebayo against Bucks
nbc_roto_76ersplayoffs_260312.jpg
02:29
76ers’ injuries impacting playoff chances
nbc_roto_nbacoty_260312.jpg
02:00
Bickerstaff re-asserted as healthy COTY favorite
nbc_roto_afcnorth_260312.jpg
01:51
How free agency has impacted AFC North odds
nbc_cbb_uscrecap_260312.jpg
02:32
Look back on USC’s men’s basketball campaign
nbc_csu_headscratchsigning_260311.jpg
02:58
Does Dowdle deal signal the end for Johnson?
nbc_csu_wrbestfits_260311.jpg
03:52
Why 49ers are a ‘perfect spot’ for Evans
nbc_csu_lbbestfits_260311.jpg
02:36
Panthers got a great deal on Lloyd
nbc_dps_adebayorecap_260312.jpg
11:40
Should Adebayo have honored Kobe’s record?
nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
02:45
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move