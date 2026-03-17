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USA vs Venezuela live updates: 2026 World Baseball Classic Final score, results, highlights, stats from WBC on March 17
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Mondo Duplantis returns to his field of dreams at World Indoor Championships
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Doug Armstrong will not return as Canada men’s hockey GM

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Waddle a ‘low-end WR2' with pass-heavy Broncos

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2026 World Baseball Classic - Workouts
USA vs Venezuela live updates: 2026 World Baseball Classic Final score, results, highlights, stats from WBC on March 17
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Mondo Duplantis
Mondo Duplantis returns to his field of dreams at World Indoor Championships
nbc_dps_jayonrait_260224.jpg
Doug Armstrong will not return as Canada men’s hockey GM

Top Clips

nbc_mlb_openingdayicecube_260317.jpg
Ice Cube welcomes MLB back to NBC, Peacock
nbc_mlb_openingdaypromo_260317.jpg
Batter up! Opening Day is on NBC and Peacock
nbc_ffhh_berrywaddle_260317.jpg
Waddle a ‘low-end WR2' with pass-heavy Broncos

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Takeaways from Broncos' reported trade for Waddle

March 17, 2026 04:07 PM
Elle Duncan joins the Dan Le Batard Show to react to the Denver Broncos reportedly trading for Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins.

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