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Charlton matches world record for 60m hurdles gold
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Dokter tops Hall for heptathlon world indoor title
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Hodgkinson dominates field for 800m gold

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Bell cruises to women's 1500m world indoor title

March 22, 2026 02:47 PM
Great Britain's Hunter Bell comfortably outpaced her competition as she claimed the women's 1500m title at the 2026 World Indoor Championships.

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