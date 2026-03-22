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Bell cruises to women's 1500m world indoor title
March 22, 2026 02:47 PM
Great Britain's Hunter Bell comfortably outpaced her competition as she claimed the women's 1500m title at the 2026 World Indoor Championships.
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