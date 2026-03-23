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Carlos Alcaraz loses to Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Miami Open

  
Published March 22, 2026 08:56 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday, losing to Sebastian Korda in three sets.

The 22-year-old Alcaraz, who completed the career Grand Slam when he won the Australian Open in January, dropped to 17-2 this season. The No. 1 player in the men’s rankings also lost to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at Indian Wells last weekend.

Korda served for the match at 5-4 in the second, but Alcaraz rallied by winning five consecutive games. The 25-year-old Korda then regrouped and closed out a 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 victory in 2 hours, 19 minutes.

At No. 36, Korda became the lowest-ranked man to beat Alcaraz since No. 55 David Goffin accomplished the feat in the second round in Miami last year, according to the ATP Tour.

Next up for Korda is the winner of 14th-seeded Karen Khachanov versus qualifier Martin Landaluce.

Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul joined Korda in the fourth round. The sixth-seeded Fritz beat Reilly Opelka 6-3, 6-4, and No. 22 seed Paul eliminated Raphael Collignon with a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5) victory.

No. 21 Jiri Lehecka and No. 29 Tomas Martin Etcheverry also were among the winners.

On the women’s side, No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 27 Marta Kostyuk. No. 5 Jessica Pegula posted a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 26 Leylah Fernandez.

No. 7 Jasmine Paolini, No. 9 Elina Svitolina, No. 11 Ekaterina Alexandrova and No. 18 Iva Jovic were eliminated. Paolini lost to No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko in three sets, and Svitolina was knocked out by Hailey Baptiste in straight sets.