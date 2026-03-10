Have players been 'deconditioned' in today's NBA?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch Paris-Nice 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info coverage, stages, route map, length
Phil Akre
,
Phil Akre
,
March Madness champions: Past winners list by year, most titles, history, records for Men’s NCAA Division I basketball
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball AL-Only Dollar Values: Vlad Jr. fends off Nick Kurtz, Pete Alonso at first base
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Top Clips
Big Ten offers contenders, X Factors in March
Breaking down the Big Ten Tournament field
Van Gundy ‘absolutely shocked’ by Tatum’s return
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch Paris-Nice 2026: Schedule, TV/stream info coverage, stages, route map, length
Phil Akre
,
Phil Akre
,
March Madness champions: Past winners list by year, most titles, history, records for Men’s NCAA Division I basketball
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
2026 Fantasy Baseball AL-Only Dollar Values: Vlad Jr. fends off Nick Kurtz, Pete Alonso at first base
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Top Clips
Big Ten offers contenders, X Factors in March
Breaking down the Big Ten Tournament field
Van Gundy ‘absolutely shocked’ by Tatum’s return
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Have players been 'deconditioned' in today's NBA?
March 10, 2026 04:03 PM
Stan Van Gundy shares his take on what has contributed to the rise in injuries and if players have been "deconditioned" in today's NBA.
Related Videos
05:26
Van Gundy ‘absolutely shocked’ by Tatum’s return
07:46
Ohtani, Judge shining in WBC amid peak of careers
08:43
Willis was ‘best of the available options’ for MIA
13:00
Are Hornets legitimate NBA title contenders?
11:52
Wemby’s emotion is a ‘shock to the system’ for NBA
08:40
Do NFL players need tough coach to be successful?
14:25
Should Adebayo, Ware play more minutes together?
06:16
Was Harden ‘big-time acquisition’ for Cavaliers?
Latest Clips
03:39
Big Ten offers contenders, X Factors in March
04:12
Breaking down the Big Ten Tournament field
01:25
Dowdle must overcome Warren for fantasy relevance
01:31
Robinson has ‘great’ fantasy upside with Titans
01:28
Evans still capable of fantasy WR1 output in SF
01:20
Tua is a ‘small upgrade’ for ATL’s skill players
14:52
Breer: LV made a ‘good overspend’ on Linderbaum
01:43
Mitchell is Thunder’s top depth option
01:55
Gordon rounds back into form against OKC
01:30
SGA matches a Wilt scoring record
05:01
Tatum puts Celtics in driver’s seat to win East
09:59
Is Celtics’ White a top-20 player in the NBA?
10:56
Wembanyama passing Jokic in MVP race behind SGA
04:20
Wembanyama primed to make ‘statement’ vs. Celtics
09:11
Things ‘not good’ in Denver after loss to Thunder
07:22
Could Willis be ‘Justin Fields 2.0?’
09:44
Will Pierce evolve to Colts’ clear No. 1 option?
01:45
Michigan a ‘healthy favorite’ for Big Ten tourney
01:31
Can Tatum help Celtics break Spurs’ win streak?
01:46
Duke an ‘obvious’ bet to win ACC tournament
01:32
Are Lakers worth betting on against Timberwolves?
04:42
Etienne Jr. signing a ‘huge addition’ for Saints
04:11
49ers bringing in Evans is ‘great business’
09:44
Biggest surprises from NFL free agency so far
04:45
Chiefs re-sign Kelce, add Walker in free agency
08:18
Linderbaum, Willis lead first wave of free agency
03:58
SGA has his MVP moment against Nuggets
02:27
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
03:58
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
03:03
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue