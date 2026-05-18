Will SGA end Thunder's season by making history?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Big Ten on a roll at spring meetings, trying to solve playoff stalemate and other college problems
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies
Braves activate Ronald Acuña Jr. from the injured list
SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 250 Haiden Deegan waves at crowd.jpg
Too close to call: Haiden Deegan and Jett Lawrence 250 career comparison
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_shaitiricointv_260518.jpg
SGA took his game to ‘higher level’ for second MVP
chet_mpx.jpg
OKC needs Holmgren to ‘step up offensively’ in WCF
nbc_nba_enjoy_twolves_260518.jpg
Can Wolves compete with Thunder, Spurs in 2026-27?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Des Moines Register
Big Ten on a roll at spring meetings, trying to solve playoff stalemate and other college problems
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies
Braves activate Ronald Acuña Jr. from the injured list
SX 2026 Rd 06 Seattle 250 Haiden Deegan waves at crowd.jpg
Too close to call: Haiden Deegan and Jett Lawrence 250 career comparison
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_shaitiricointv_260518.jpg
SGA took his game to ‘higher level’ for second MVP
chet_mpx.jpg
OKC needs Holmgren to ‘step up offensively’ in WCF
nbc_nba_enjoy_twolves_260518.jpg
Can Wolves compete with Thunder, Spurs in 2026-27?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Will SGA end Thunder's season by making history?

May 18, 2026 05:57 PM
Amin Elhassan joins the Dan Le Batard Show to talk about the Spurs OKC conference final and the finals implications.

Related Videos

USATSI_28949455_copy.jpg
13:47
Assessing Harden’s greatness with fan perception
nbc_dlb_knicks76ersreax_260511.jpg
12:54
Reacting to Embiid’s comments after game four loss
nbc_dls_jaylenbrown_260506.jpg
04:15
Did Brown signal he wants out on live stream?
nbc_dls_lakers_260506.jpg
06:34
Lakers must be ‘perfect’ to have any chance at OKC
nbc_dls_leafswinlottery_260506.jpg
04:41
Maple Leafs win No. 1 pick in draft lottery
nbc_dls_nbaplayoffs_260505.jpg
10:00
Analyzing NYK’s dominance, MIN’s win over SA
nbc_dls_messimls_260505.jpg
05:05
What’s next for Messi and Inter Miami?
nbc_dlb_connormcdavid_260501.jpg
10:20
Can Oilers, McDavid move forward after Ducks loss?
nbc_dls_sorsbygambling_260428.jpg
04:00
Torre: Sorsby’s gambling scandal is not surprising
nbc_dls_thunder_260428.jpg
06:35
Thunder’s on-court excellence is being ‘ignored’
nbc_nba_magicpistons_260428.jpg
04:52
Magic have Pistons on the ropes in first round

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_shaitiricointv_260518.jpg
03:09
SGA took his game to ‘higher level’ for second MVP
chet_mpx.jpg
05:02
OKC needs Holmgren to ‘step up offensively’ in WCF
nbc_nba_enjoy_twolves_260518.jpg
06:11
Can Wolves compete with Thunder, Spurs in 2026-27?
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_260518.jpg
03:18
Eyes on SGA, Wemby, Hartenstein in WCF Game 1
nbc_nba_enjoy_wcfpreview_260518.jpg
09:55
Top matchups to watch in Spurs-Thunder WCF
nbc_nba_enjoy_game7_260518.jpg
08:38
Mitchell, Mobley stepped up in Cavs’ Game 7 win
nbc_nba_wcfsocialtease_260518.jpg
02:21
Spurs, Thunder meet for last stand in Wild West
nbc_pl_arsbur_260518.jpg
10:18
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Burnley Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260518.jpg
01:15
Havertz rises highest to give Arsenal 1-0 lead
Screenshot_2026-05-18_183654.jpg
04:00
Arteta reacts to ‘massive win’ against Burnley
nbc_pl_pludate_260518.jpg
03:01
PL Update: Arsenal on brink of clinching title
nbc_roto_ramsv2_260518.jpg
01:37
Fantasy impacts of Rams’ primetime schedule
c749626d-1f2e-46ec-b0fa-591fa85c2efd.jpg
01:58
HL: Mitchell pours in 26 in Cavs’ Game 7 blowout
nbc_roto_buckyirving_260518.jpg
01:36
Irving expected back for Bucs’ training camp
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260518.jpg
01:41
Rodgers resigning with Steelers a stagnant move
badcd8df-4016-4a3c-a2fc-cd6208a4e1d3.jpg
06:17
Will another Eli situation happen in NFL draft?
nbc_dps_dponanthonyedwards_260518.jpg
04:18
Edwards going to Spurs bench was ‘surprising’
nbc_dps_dponthepistons_260518.jpg
04:27
Cunningham scoreless in second half of Game 7
nbc_roto_vladdyjr_260518.jpg
02:00
Temper power expectations for Guerrero Jr.
nbc_roto_blakesnell_260518.jpg
01:42
Snell’s injury puts spotlight on Sasaki’s growth
nbc_roto_coltemerson_260518.jpg
01:40
Don’t expect instant fantasy output from Emerson
nbc_roto_maxfried_260518.jpg
01:41
What Fried’s absence means for Yankees, fantasy
nbc_dps_carlosboozerintv_260518.jpg
11:07
Boozer provides advice to son Cam before NBA draft
nbc_nba_sgafinalq_260518.jpg
35
SGA on second MVP: ‘Would trade it all’ for title
nbc_csu_stidham_260518.jpg
05:02
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jarrett Stidham
nbc_csu_watson_260518.jpg
04:32
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Deshaun Watson
nbc_csu_beck_260518.jpg
05:40
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Carson Beck
nbc_csu_sanders_260518.jpg
06:48
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Shedeur Sanders
nbc_csu_mills_260518.jpg
04:41
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Davis Mills
nbc_csu_draftkings_260518.jpg
02:00
How many games will Steelers win in 2026?