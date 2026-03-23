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Tennis: Miami Open
Carlos Alcaraz loses to Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Miami Open
NHL: Florida Panthers at Calgary Flames
Panthers’ A.J. Greer suspended for 3 games for shoving Flames’ Connor Zary into the boards
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Phillies agree to 6-year contract with opening day starter Cristopher Sánchez

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Melo’s Moments: LeBron, KD keep making history
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How do Timberwolves hold strong minus Edwards?
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Pistons can fine tune depth with Cade sidelined

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Garnett: Minnesota today plays like ‘wild wolves’

March 22, 2026 08:32 PM
Michael Grady sits down with Kevin Garnett to discuss the similarities of today’s Timberwolves to the teams he played with, primarily the energy that is brought in today’s game.

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