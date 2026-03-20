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Watch Now

HLs: Edgecombe takes flight in Sacramento

March 20, 2026 01:08 AM
Watch highlights of VJ Edgecombe's 36-point performance in a win over the Sacramento Kings with high-flying dunks and smooth jumpers for the Philadelphia 76ers.

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