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NBA Finals X-Factors for Spurs and Knicks

June 1, 2026 08:07 PM
Kenny Beecham previews the NBA Finals with the New York Knicks waiting for their Western Conference opponent with the San Antonio Spurs coming out to fight for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

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