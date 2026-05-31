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Fox unpacks career arc now Finals bound with Spurs

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WNBA: Indiana Fever at Portland Fire
Expansion Fire beat the Fever 100-84, limiting Caitlin Clark to 6 points
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA at Detroit results, points: No. 31 Cadillac wins from the pole position
Los Angeles Sparks v Connecticut Sun
Morrow has 17 points and 14 rebounds, Sun beats Sparks 84-81 to snap a 3-game skid

Top Clips

nbc_nba_postgame_wembyintv_v3_260530.jpg
Wemby: To win, you must use ‘every single emotion’
nbc_nba_postgame_hbarnesintv_260530.jpg
Barnes: Spurs reached NBA Finals ‘by purpose’
Screenshot_2026-05-31_002901_copy.jpg
Fox unpacks career arc now Finals bound with Spurs

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Watch Now

Key matchups may decide Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals

May 31, 2026 12:02 AM
NBA Showtime previews the NBA Finals, breaking down the key matchups with the Spurs and Knicks, adjustments to watch and why the contrasting styles could make for a memorable series.

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