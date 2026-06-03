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TUNE IN:
Don't miss a moment of tonight's NBA Finals action! Click here for full schedule
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Will Hart find the range against the Spurs?
June 3, 2026 06:40 PM
Pierre Andresen talks about whether Josh Hart can knock down a few threes to start the NBA Finals and other picks he’s making for his DraftKings Pick 6.
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