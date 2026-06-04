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Tolle making a name for himself

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What is Wilson's legacy after 14-year NFL career?

June 4, 2026 04:15 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss the news of Russell Wilson's retirement from the NFL and what it means for how his 14-year career will be remembered.

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