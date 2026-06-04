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Brunson adds another page to NYK legacy in Game 1

June 4, 2026 07:50 AM
Chris Mannix reacts to the Knicks' Game 1 win over the Spurs that was fueled by Jalen Brunson's 19-point second half.

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