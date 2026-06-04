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Odunze gives concerning update on foot post-injury

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Wilson 'more of a Hall of Famer than Eli Manning'

June 4, 2026 02:45 PM
Dan Patrick and the Danettes re-visit Russell Wilson's Hall of Fame candidacy following reports of him taking an NFL analyst job for this coming season.

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