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Knicks should keep Finals competitive with Spurs

June 1, 2026 12:37 PM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell preview the NBA Finals between the Knicks and the Spurs, discussing how far New York's can push Victor Wembanyama after another long layover.

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