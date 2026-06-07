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U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2026 - Round Three
U.S. Women’s Open 2026: Fourth-round tee times, pairings at Riviera
Women's golf in Pacific Palisades, CA
U.S Women’s Open 2026: Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim co-lead heading into Sunday’s final round
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Jett Lawrence sweeps Hangtown motos for overall victory despite injury
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Kitchen escapes chaos in 250MX for Hangtown win

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Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow moved to 60-day IL with back injury

  
Published June 6, 2026 09:37 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tyler Glasnow was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, another sign that his balky back is hindering his rehab progression.

The 32-year-old right-hander has been out since May 8, two days after a back spasm surfaced. Initially, the team expected him to miss a short period of time.

Instead, Glasnow was shut down and manager Dave Roberts said the pitcher still hasn’t been cleared to resume a throwing program.

“I think he wants to get cranking again,” Roberts said, “but then the doctors just are not allowing for it and the body is not allowing for it.”

The earliest Glasnow would be eligible to return is July 6.

The Dodgers added pitcher Nick Frasso to the 40-man roster but he will remain with Triple-A Oklahoma City for now.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 0-0 with a 4.85 ERA in 11 games, with 24 strikeouts in 13 innings.

Last season, Frasso went 6-1 with a 5.49 ERA in 43 games (seven starts) for the Comets. He’s spent five seasons in the minor leagues after being acquired by the Dodgers in August 2022 from the Toronto Blue Jays.