Jett Lawrence sweeps Hangtown motos for overall victory despite injury

RANCHO CORDOVA, California: Jett Lawrence swept the Hangtown Classic motos to win his first round in his second attempt after returning from a preseason injury. And yet, there are still questions surrounding him as the ankle continues to cause pain for the defending Motocross and SuperMotocross Champion.

This was the 19th time he won an overall with 1-1 finishes.

One of the open questions is how the race might have played out without a red flag and complete restart. On the initial start, Hunter earned the holeshot over Jett. The battle to pass Hunter would have been fierce, but a hard crash for Justin Cooper on Lap 1 forced the riders back to the gate.

Hunter finished second overall with results of second in both motos. Last week, Hunter swept the motos for the win, which means the Lawrence brothers are on a four-moto streak.

Cooper crashed when Mikkel Haarup hit the dirt in his path, leaving Cooper with no place to go. Cooper required assistance off the track. He was awake and alert, and talking to his crew.

Haiden Deegan got a poor start in the first moto and fell to the high side of the top 10 on Lap 1. His second chance did not improve his position as he fell all the way back to 10th on the first lap.

Deegan moved into fifth with an aggressive pass on Justin Barcia and fourth around Webb on Lap 4. He claimed third from Chase Sexton on Lap 6 to earn his first 450 podium with a 3-3.

Ferrandis hovered around fifth in both motos and was scored fourth overall with results of fourth in Moto 1 and sixth in Moto 2.

Garrett Marchbanks moved into fifth on Lap 7 of Moto 2 around Dylan Ferrandis, which elevated him to fifth overall with a 6-5.

Chase Sexton finished Moto 2 in fourth.

Cooper Webb crashed on the first lap of the initial restart, but he was prepared for the restart and earned the holeshot. Jett slotted into second, but took the lead before the lap reached its halfway point. Hunter was third, but took second on the back half of Lap 1.

