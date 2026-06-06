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Lachlan Turner sweeps Hangtown WMX, but the competition is closing
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WNBA: Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx
Howard scores 27, Miles adds 19, Lynx beat Storm 88-68 for seventh straight win
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WMX 2026 Rd 01 Hangtown Lachlan Turner elbows out.jpg
Lachlan Turner sweeps Hangtown WMX, but the competition is closing
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
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    ,
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx
Howard scores 27, Miles adds 19, Lynx beat Storm 88-68 for seventh straight win
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He’s back: Jett Lawrence wins Hangtown 450 Moto 1
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Anderson takes control in 800m at Lone Star GP
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Maloney dominates 800m at Lone Star Grand Prix
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400m hurdles goes down to the wire in Texas

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HLs: Howard's 27 points help Lynx smother Storm

June 6, 2026 06:10 PM
The Minnesota Lynx romped to a 20-point home win over the Seattle Storm in large part thanks to Natasha Howard stuffing the stat sheet with 27 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

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