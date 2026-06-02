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Predators hire Chris MacFarland from Avalanche to become president of hockey operations/GM
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Yankees vs. Guardians prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 2
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Iowa is set to play Vanderbilt in a November women’s basketball game in Sioux City, Iowa

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Picking top X Factors for NBA Finals
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Stewart’s top moments from Round 1 at Fox Raceway

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Robinson's status unknown heading into NBA Finals

June 2, 2026 05:25 PM
Chris Mannix gives his takeaways from NBA Finals media day, including Mitchell Robinson's availability, who may guard Victor Wembanyama and more.

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