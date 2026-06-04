Pirates vs. Astros prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 4

The Astros (28-35) and the Pirates (33-29) conclude their three-game series tonight in Houston after a wild 11–9 Astros’ win last night, a game that featured 26 total hits and multiple lead changes. Houston’s offense surged late, scoring six runs in the eighth inning. Yordan Alvarez led the assault on Bucs’ pitching with four hits and Isaac Paredes drove in three runs and scored a couple himself. AJ Blubaugh was the fifth of six Houston hurlers in the game and he picked up the win even though he gave up a run in the only inning he pitched. Gregory Soto took the loss for Pittsburgh. The righthander did not get an out in the eighth and allowed three runs on three hits. Spencer Horwitz collected three of the Pirates’ 12 hits and Henry Davis launched a grand slam in the fourth but neither effort was enough.

Pittsburgh’s hottest hitters over the last 10 games include Nick Gonzales, who homered and doubled last night and has been one of the team’s most consistent bats, and Oneil Cruz, who reached base four times Wednesday with two hits, two walks, and a stolen base. Bryan Reynolds has also been steady, contributing timely hits throughout the series. On the colder side, several depth bats—such as Jake Mangum and Endy Rodriguez—have struggled to produce consistently, contributing to the team’s uneven scoring despite recent high‑scoring games.

Houston’s lineup enters tonight with multiple red‑hot hitters. Yordan Alvarez is scorching, going 4‑for‑5 last night and continuing a stretch where he’s hitting for both average and power. Isaac Paredes has also been a major factor, driving in three runs Wednesday and homering in the seventh. Christian Walker is consistently driving in runs. Conversely, Brice Matthews and Jake Meyers have been less consistent, cooling off during the recent homestand despite the team’s overall offensive surge.

Tonight’s pitching matchup features two right-handers trending in opposite directions. The Pirates send out Jared Jones, who has struggled but is just back following an extended stay on the disabled list. He has thrown just 4.1 innings but has a 10.38 ERA. Houston counters with Kai‑Wei Teng, who has been one of their steadier arms, carrying a 2.57 ERA across 42 innings with 43 strikeouts and a 1.10 WHIP.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Pirates vs. Astros





Date: Thursday, June 4, 2026

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Daikin Park

City: Houston, TX

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Fox Sports 1, SCHN

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The Latest Odds: Pirates vs. Astros

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Pittsburgh Pirates (-105), Houston Astros (-114)

Spread: Pirates -1.5 (+153), Astros +1.5 (-187)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Pirates vs. Astros for June 4

Pirates: Jared Jones

Season Totals: 4.1 IP, 0-0, 10.38 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 6K, 2 BB

Jared Jones Season Totals: 4.1 IP, 0-0, 10.38 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 6K, 2 BB Astros: Kai-Wei Teng

Season Totals: 42.0 IP, 3-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 43K, 19 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Pirates vs. Astros

Yordan Alvarez is 5 th in the AL in average (.316), 2 nd in home runs (21), and 6 th in RBIs (44)

is 5 in the AL in average (.316), 2 in home runs (21), and 6 in RBIs (44) Christian Walker is 4-31 over his last 7 games

is 4-31 over his last 7 games Brandon Lowe had his 3-game hitting streak snapped last night as he went 0-4

had his 3-game hitting streak snapped last night as he went 0-4 Bryan Reynolds is 15-37 over his last 11 games

is 15-37 over his last 11 games Oneil Cruz is 4-8 this series

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Pirates vs. Astros

The Pirates are 31-31 on the Run Line this season

The Astros are 29-34 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 35 times in Pittsburgh’s 62 games this season (35-25-2)

The OVER has cashed 35 times in Houston’s 63 games this season (35-25-3)

Judge seeing specialist for 'nagging' rib bruise The New York Yankees could be facing time without reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, who is seeing a specialist for an upper rib bone bruise he is thought to have suffered May 3.

Expert picks & predictions: Pirates vs. Astros

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Astros:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Astros on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 8.5

Team Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Astros Team Total OVER 3.5 runs

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