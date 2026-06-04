Eli Tomac out of multiple races beginning with Hangtown Pro Motocross, return date to be determined

Eli Tomac will miss the remainder of the 2026 Pro Motocross season after crashing hard in the season-opener last week at Fox Raceway in Pala, California. That accident was the latest in a series of accidents that began at the end of the Monster Energy Supercross portion of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

“I’m really bummed to get injured early on at the opening round,” Tomac said in a news release. “Since the end of last year when I first threw my leg over the KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition, I said I couldn’t wait to ride this thing outdoors because the engine package is unreal and I felt it would be a lot of fun racing motocross on it. It’s just a shame that a racing incident early on in Moto 1 [at Fox Raceway] has really put a dampener on my outdoors season right now, but I will follow my doctor’s orders and rest up with every intention of getting back out there sometime this season.”

The team has not provided a timeline for his return.

Tomac crashed with Garrett Marchbanks early in the first moto at Fox Raceway and required assistance off the track. After evaluation, he was diagnosed with “a hyperextended anterior longitudinal ligament and partial tear of the left sternocleidomastoid muscle in his neck,” according to the release.

Tomac is not expected to require surgery, but he had been advised to allow the tear to repair before resuming competition.

Tomac failed to earn points at Fox Raceway, but left there fifth in the SuperMotocross standings, 206 points above the cutline of 20th that guarantees a start in the SMX Playoffs.

