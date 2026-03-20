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Are Pelicans setting up momentum for next season?
March 20, 2026 12:48 PM
The Numbers on the Board guys review Thursday night's slate of games, including the New Orleans Pelicans' current win streak and if it signals some momentum for next season.
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