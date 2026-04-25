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Nate Ryan
,
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Bowen ready to 'get rolling' ahead of 2026 season
April 25, 2026 02:52 PM
Notre Dame linebacker Drayk Bowen discusses his recovery from offseason hip surgery, his role on the Fighting Irish's defense and his expectations for 2026.
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