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Caitlin Clark returns to the court for the Indiana Fever after 9 months out
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Justin Cooper fastest in qualification; Hunter Lawrence paces Ken Roczen
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Soucek continues to deliver for West Ham
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Gibbs-White playing at an ‘incredible level’
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Highlights: Magic outlast Pistons to take 2-1 lead

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Syndication: The Courier-Journal
2026 Kentucky Oaks post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds
Indiana Fever v New York Liberty
Caitlin Clark returns to the court for the Indiana Fever after 9 months out
SX 2024 Rd 13 Foxborough Justin Cooper.JPG
Justin Cooper fastest in qualification; Hunter Lawrence paces Ken Roczen
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_260425.jpg
Soucek continues to deliver for West Ham
nbc_pl_2robsearle_260425.jpg
Gibbs-White playing at an ‘incredible level’
nbc_nba_orldethl_260425.jpg
Highlights: Magic outlast Pistons to take 2-1 lead

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Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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Notre Dame highlights: 2026 Blue-Gold Game

April 25, 2026 04:12 PM
Relive the best highlights and moments from the 2026 Blue-Gold Game, where Blue (offense) narrowly escaped with the win over Gold (defense) in the Fighting Irish spring game showcase.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_260425.jpg
01:28
Soucek continues to deliver for West Ham
nbc_pl_2robsearle_260425.jpg
01:46
Gibbs-White playing at an ‘incredible level’
nbc_nba_orldethl_260425.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Magic outlast Pistons to take 2-1 lead
nbc_nba_paolointerview_260425.jpg
01:00
Banchero: Lot of respect for Pistons, but no fear
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01:22
Freeman explains how ND can improve in 2026
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04:12
The key for SGA: Turning habits into success
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01:55
Cardinals’ Love: Notre Dame ‘is my first home’
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11:47
Derby favorite Renegade draws No. 1 post position
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01:17
Bowen ready to ‘get rolling’ ahead of 2026 season
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07:06
Breaking down what went wrong for Knicks in Game 3
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01:55
Williams’ health pivotal for Thunder’s title hopes
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01:11
Eze smashes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Newcastle
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10:16
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Newcastle Matchweek 34
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03:35
Udoka sounds off on Rockets’ ‘horrendous’ mistakes
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01:49
76ers must keep applying pressure on Celtics
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05:23
Castle, Harper step up big for Spurs in Game 3
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01:10
Palhinha nets Spurs’ go-ahead goal against Wolves
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08:19
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Spurs Matchweek 34
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01:24
Soucek heads West Ham in front of Everton
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01:24
Dewsbury-Hall blasts Everton level with West Ham
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01:32
Wilson scores 92nd-minute winner against Everton
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09:39
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 34
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01:41
Robertson doubles Liverpool’s lead over Palace
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01:53
Isak strikes Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Crystal Palace
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01:14
Wirtz’s ‘sizzling strike’ gives Liverpool 3-1 lead
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01:26
Munoz scores in controversial fashion v. Liverpool
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14:41
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 34
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01:26
Sessegnon drills Fulham in front of Aston Villa
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08:14
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 34
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01:35
What does Lane bring to Ravens’ offense?