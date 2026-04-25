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Top News
2026 Kentucky Oaks post positions: Full draw, horses, starting gate order, odds
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Caitlin Clark returns to the court for the Indiana Fever after 9 months out
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Justin Cooper fastest in qualification; Hunter Lawrence paces Ken Roczen
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Soucek continues to deliver for West Ham
Gibbs-White playing at an ‘incredible level’
Highlights: Magic outlast Pistons to take 2-1 lead
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Notre Dame highlights: 2026 Blue-Gold Game
April 25, 2026 04:12 PM
Relive the best highlights and moments from the 2026 Blue-Gold Game, where Blue (offense) narrowly escaped with the win over Gold (defense) in the Fighting Irish spring game showcase.
Latest Clips
01:28
Soucek continues to deliver for West Ham
01:46
Gibbs-White playing at an ‘incredible level’
02:03
Highlights: Magic outlast Pistons to take 2-1 lead
01:00
Banchero: Lot of respect for Pistons, but no fear
01:22
Freeman explains how ND can improve in 2026
04:12
The key for SGA: Turning habits into success
01:55
Cardinals’ Love: Notre Dame ‘is my first home’
11:47
Derby favorite Renegade draws No. 1 post position
01:17
Bowen ready to ‘get rolling’ ahead of 2026 season
07:06
Breaking down what went wrong for Knicks in Game 3
01:55
Williams’ health pivotal for Thunder’s title hopes
01:11
Eze smashes Arsenal 1-0 ahead of Newcastle
10:16
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Newcastle Matchweek 34
03:35
Udoka sounds off on Rockets’ ‘horrendous’ mistakes
01:49
76ers must keep applying pressure on Celtics
05:23
Castle, Harper step up big for Spurs in Game 3
01:10
Palhinha nets Spurs’ go-ahead goal against Wolves
08:19
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Spurs Matchweek 34
01:24
Soucek heads West Ham in front of Everton
01:24
Dewsbury-Hall blasts Everton level with West Ham
01:32
Wilson scores 92nd-minute winner against Everton
09:39
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton Matchweek 34
01:41
Robertson doubles Liverpool’s lead over Palace
01:53
Isak strikes Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Crystal Palace
01:14
Wirtz’s ‘sizzling strike’ gives Liverpool 3-1 lead
01:26
Munoz scores in controversial fashion v. Liverpool
14:41
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 34
01:26
Sessegnon drills Fulham in front of Aston Villa
08:14
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Aston Villa Matchweek 34
01:35
What does Lane bring to Ravens’ offense?
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