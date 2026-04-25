 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens beat Lightning 3-2 in OT to take 2-1 lead in all extra-time series
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
2026 NFL Draft best available for Day 3: McCoy, Coleman highlight value left on the board
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens beat Lightning 3-2 in OT to take 2-1 lead in all extra-time series

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lanerxn_250424.jpg
What does Lane bring to Ravens’ offense?
nbc_ffhh_fieldsrxn_260424.jpg
Fields adds a new play type to Giants offense
DrewAllarFFHHMPX.jpg
Steelers draft Allar as Rodgers’ future is unclear

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens beat Lightning 3-2 in OT to take 2-1 lead in all extra-time series
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
2026 NFL Draft best available for Day 3: McCoy, Coleman highlight value left on the board
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens beat Lightning 3-2 in OT to take 2-1 lead in all extra-time series

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lanerxn_250424.jpg
What does Lane bring to Ravens’ offense?
nbc_ffhh_fieldsrxn_260424.jpg
Fields adds a new play type to Giants offense
DrewAllarFFHHMPX.jpg
Steelers draft Allar as Rodgers’ future is unclear

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Branch is an 'interesting' fit with Falcons

April 24, 2026 10:40 PM
Matthew Berry and Lawrence Jackson Jr. analyze Zachariah Branch's fit with the Falcons and break down how the former Georgie Bulldog brings a shifty nature to Atlanta's offense.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_lanerxn_250424.jpg
01:35
What does Lane bring to Ravens’ offense?
nbc_ffhh_fieldsrxn_260424.jpg
01:31
Fields adds a new play type to Giants offense
DrewAllarFFHHMPX.jpg
01:39
Steelers draft Allar as Rodgers’ future is unclear
WilliamsMPX4-24.jpg
01:38
Williams can become slot receiver with Commanders
CarsonBeck4-24MPX.jpg
01:49
Is Beck the Cardinals’ quarterback of the future?
nbc_ffhh_bernardpick_260424.jpg
01:52
How does Alabama’s Bernard fit with Steelers?
DenzelBoston4-24MPX.jpg
01:52
Boston finds ‘great landing spot’ with Browns
nbc_ffhh_33stribling_260424.jpg
02:11
Stribling has ‘opportunity’ to contribute with SF
nbc_roto_simpson_240424.jpg
01:33
Simpson to Rams ‘most shocking pick’ since Penix
tate_new_thumbnail.jpg
01:24
Tate will be a ‘pure downfield playmaker’ for Ward
nbc_roto_nfloroy_260424.jpg
02:18
Love, Tate, Mendoza early favorites for OROY
nbc_pft_tate_260424.jpg
05:20
Titans selecting Tate ‘showed conviction’
nbc_pft_sonny_styles_260424v2.jpg
06:05
WAS, NO get ‘freak show’ players in Styles, Tyson
new_era.jpg
03:43
Intra-division trades no longer an aberration
ny_draft_new_thumb.jpg
03:29
Which New York team won the first round?
best_avail_new_thumb.jpg
01:32
Boston headlines best players available on Day 2
nbc_pft_mansoor_260424.jpg
06:06
Chiefs go get next CB in LSU’s Delane
nbc_pft_cardinals_love_260424.jpg
07:55
Love an ‘exciting’ pick-up for Cardinals
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_260424.jpg
08:13
‘Door is open’ for Vrabel to take more time away
nbc_pft_raiders_260424.jpg
09:16
How Raiders can maximize Mendoza’s career
nbc_pft_cowboysdraft_260424.jpg
06:14
Assessing Cowboys’ first-round draft haul
nbc_pft_makailemon_260424.jpg
05:33
Eagles jump Steelers to select USC’s Lemon
nbc_pft_mcvaynothappy_260424.jpg
06:01
How will McVay proceed with Rams, Simpson?
nbc_pft_ramsdesperate_260424.jpg
05:38
Rams draft Stafford’s successor in Simpson
nbc_pft_tysimpsonrams_260424.jpg
12:13
Simpson a ‘house money’ selection by Rams
nbc_pft_baileyreese_260424.jpg
07:58
Bailey-Reese debate to be decided in New York
nbc_pft_johnsonpick27_260423.jpg
48
Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
nbc_csu_bestplayeravailable_260423.jpg
06:48
Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises
nbc_pft_pricepick32_260423.jpg
01:44
Seahawks fill RB void with Price at No. 32
nbc_pft_faulkpick31_260423.jpg
01:03
Titans trade back into first round, take Faulk

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_pga_zurichneworleansrd2hl_260424v2.jpg
01:59
HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round
nbc_golf_kordapresser_260424.jpg
01:22
Korda ‘feeling really good’, leads Chevron
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd2_260424.jpg
05:01
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
nbc_nba_mailbag_260424.jpg
11:48
Would NOTB crew rather be NBA player or rapper?
nbc_nba_seriespredictions_260424.jpg
10:26
Miller: Timberwolves have ‘a lot of momentum’
nbc_nba_draftkings_260424.jpg
04:24
Will Sengun increase rebounding numbers?
nbc_nba_knickshawks_260424.jpg
09:28
Heard: Hawks have ‘wanted it more’ against Knicks
nbc_nba_playofftakeaways_260424.jpg
05:38
NOTB shares biggest takeaways so far from playoffs
nbc_pl_nfgoal5_260424.jpg
01:34
Anderson makes it 5-0 for Forest v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_260424.jpg
01:12
Wood punishes Sunderland to double Forest’s lead
nbc_pl_nfgoal4_260424.jpg
01:22
Jesus stuns Sunderland to put Forest up 4-0
nbc_pl_nfgoal3_260424.jpg
01:22
Gibbs-White blasts Forest 3-0 ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_260424.jpg
01:17
Hume’s own goal gives Forest lead over Sunderland
nbc_pl_sunnf_260424.jpg
12:21
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Forest Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_update_260424.jpg
03:03
PL Update: Forest stun Sunderland in 5-0 romp
nbc_roto_taylorjenkins_260424.jpg
01:28
Bucks in ‘interesting spot’ after hiring Jenkins
nbc_roto_victorwembanyama_260424.jpg
01:35
Spurs ‘incredibly effective’ with or without Wemby
nbc_roto_jalenwilliams_260424.jpg
01:35
Who will step up for Thunder with Williams out?
nbc_roto_lindorv2_260424.jpg
01:45
Who will play shortstop for Mets with Lindor hurt?
nbc_roto_ritchie_260424.jpg
01:26
Rookie Ritchie had ‘impressive’ debut for Braves
nbc_roto_wheeler_260424.jpg
01:47
Wheeler’s return ‘not a moment too soon’ for PHI
nbc_roto_lemon_260424.jpg
01:26
Eagles have ‘extremely strong’ plans for Lemon
love_new_thumbnail.jpg
01:42
How Love fits into Arizona’s ‘messy backfield’
nbc_roto_knickshawks_260424.jpg
02:42
Knicks season ‘on the line’ in Game 4 vs. Hawks
nbc_roto_thundersuns_260424.jpg
02:08
Anticipate OKC covering in a ‘no contest’ vs. Suns
nbc_roto_pistonsmagic_260424.jpg
02:31
Over, Magic win best bets for Game 3 vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_clevtor_260423.jpg
01:53
HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
nbc_pft_rutledgepick26_260423.jpg
56
Texans trade up to grab Rutledge at No. 26
nbc_pft_cooperpick_260423.jpg
01:01
Jets add another playmaker with Cooper
nbc_pft_woodspick29_260423.jpg
01:20
Chiefs address interior defense with Woods pick