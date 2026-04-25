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Watch Now

Soucek continues to deliver for West Ham

April 25, 2026 04:32 PM
Robbie Mustoe explains why Tomas Soucek is his underappreciated performer of the week after helping guide the Hammers past Everton in a dramatic 2-1 victory in Matchweek 34.

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