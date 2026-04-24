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HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win

April 24, 2026 12:23 AM
Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett were a terrifying tandem for the Cavaliers to face in Game 3, scoring 33 points apiece to account for more than half of the Raptors' points in the home win.

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