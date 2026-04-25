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Ken Roczen win Supercross 450 Supercross Heat 1

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 25, 2026 07:36 PM

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Ken Roczen beat Cooper Webb and Hunter Lawrence in the first heat at Lincoln Financial Field, setting the tone for the night’s action and the pending championship.

SX 2024 Rd 13 Foxborough Justin Cooper.JPG
Justin Cooper fastest in qualification; Hunter Lawrence paces Ken Roczen
With rain in the forecast later today, qualification takes on added significance.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
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Heat 1

Ken Roczen took the early lead over Hunter Lawrence.

Cooper Webb wasted no time getting around Lawrence for second.

With a minute on the clock, Malcolm Stewart slotted into fourth with Garrett Marchbanks rounding out the top five. Marchbanks had a minor crash in qualification.

Roczen held on for the victory by 6.5 seconds over Webb.

Lawrence salvaged a solid gate pick with his third-place finish.

Fourth-place Stewart and Marchbanks remained in top five.

Dean Wilson (sixth), Christian Craig (seventh), Vince Friese (eighth), and Jordon Smith also advanced directly into the feature.

Heat 2

Joey Savatgy gets the jump out of the gate.

In his first race back since a massive opening round injury, Justin Barcia settled into second.

Justin Cooper was scored third at the end of Lap 1.