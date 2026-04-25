Ken Roczen win Supercross 450 Supercross Heat 1

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Ken Roczen beat Cooper Webb and Hunter Lawrence in the first heat at Lincoln Financial Field, setting the tone for the night’s action and the pending championship.

Heat 1

Ken Roczen took the early lead over Hunter Lawrence.

Cooper Webb wasted no time getting around Lawrence for second.

With a minute on the clock, Malcolm Stewart slotted into fourth with Garrett Marchbanks rounding out the top five. Marchbanks had a minor crash in qualification.

Roczen held on for the victory by 6.5 seconds over Webb.

Lawrence salvaged a solid gate pick with his third-place finish.

Fourth-place Stewart and Marchbanks remained in top five.

Dean Wilson (sixth), Christian Craig (seventh), Vince Friese (eighth), and Jordon Smith also advanced directly into the feature.

Heat 2

Joey Savatgy gets the jump out of the gate.

In his first race back since a massive opening round injury, Justin Barcia settled into second.

Justin Cooper was scored third at the end of Lap 1.

