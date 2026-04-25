Ken Roczen win Supercross 450 Supercross Heat 1
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Ken Roczen beat Cooper Webb and Hunter Lawrence in the first heat at Lincoln Financial Field, setting the tone for the night’s action and the pending championship.
Heat 1
Ken Roczen took the early lead over Hunter Lawrence.
Cooper Webb wasted no time getting around Lawrence for second.
With a minute on the clock, Malcolm Stewart slotted into fourth with Garrett Marchbanks rounding out the top five. Marchbanks had a minor crash in qualification.
Roczen held on for the victory by 6.5 seconds over Webb.
Lawrence salvaged a solid gate pick with his third-place finish.
Fourth-place Stewart and Marchbanks remained in top five.
Dean Wilson (sixth), Christian Craig (seventh), Vince Friese (eighth), and Jordon Smith also advanced directly into the feature.
Heat 2
Joey Savatgy gets the jump out of the gate.
In his first race back since a massive opening round injury, Justin Barcia settled into second.
Justin Cooper was scored third at the end of Lap 1.