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Justin Cooper fastest in qualification; Hunter Lawrence paces Ken Roczen

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published April 25, 2026 03:58 PM

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: Speeds picked up in the second session of qualification at Lincoln Financial Field as rain began to fall. Justin Cooper wound up on top of the board with a time of 47.260.

All eyes are on the championship, however, and Hunter Lawrence (47.537) also picked up his pace in Qualification 2 to post the second fastest lap.

Ken Roczen (48.013) was the fourth fastest rider as he keeps the drama alive with three rounds remaining.

Chase Sexton (48.010) hopes to end the season on a high note. He was third fastest overall.

Jorge Prado (48.030) rounded out the top five.

Cooper Webb (48.422) still has a mathematical shot at the title. He was sixth.

Combined qualification results
Qualification 2 Group A results

Qualification 1

Hunter Lawrence (48.284) led the first qualification session as he looks to put some distance in the championship between himself and Ken Roczen.

Roczen (48.707) was not very far behind. He slotted into third and tends to save his best for the feature.

Jorge Prado (48.384) insinuated himself into second in this session. He has been one of the best starters all year long.

Fourth-place Cooper Webb (48.774) and his teammate Justin Cooper (48.790) rounded out the top five.

Qualification 1 Group A results