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Caudery posts season-high to win pole vault title

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HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Final Round

March 22, 2026 06:17 PM
Watch highlights of the final round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
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