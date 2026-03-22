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HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Final Round
Watch highlights of the final round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
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HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 3
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 2
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Snedeker ‘ramping up’ as Presidents’ Cup Captain
Snedeker 'ramping up' as Presidents' Cup Captain
Brandt Snedeker spoke with the media regarding being captain for the Presidents' Cup later this year, describing how he is beginning to ramp up in anticipation of the event in September.
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 1
HLs: PGA Tour Valspar Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights of the opening round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Fitzpatrick walks through just coming up short
Fitzpatrick walks through just coming up short
Matt Fitzpatrick walks through the final shots at the Players Championship, leaving him just one stroke off a victory losing out to Cameron Young in the final moments.
Aberg talks struggling on back nine in final round
Aberg talks struggling on back nine in final round
Ludvig Aberg talked with the media after the final round of the Players Championship; finishing tied for fifth after struggles on Sunday after leading after three rounds.
Young: Sawgrass course is absolutely exhausting
Young: Sawgrass course is absolutely exhausting
Cameron Young speaks with the media after winning the Players Championship in a narrow final round and reflects on this moment in his career.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
Watch the best moments from Round 4 of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Young gets pivotal birdie on No. 17 at The Players
Young gets pivotal birdie on No. 17 at The Players
Cameron Young birdies the iconic No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass to grab a share of the lead late in the final round of The Players Championship.