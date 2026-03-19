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Taylor Walls
Rays’ Taylor Walls to start season on injured list because of oblique problem
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Blue Jays’ Trey Yesavage to open season on injured list due to shoulder impingement
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SMU coach Andy Enfield denies Mustangs misled NCAA committee about extent of B.J. Edwards’ injury

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Friday underdogs that stand out at NCAA Tournament

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Vassell continuing to get his with Spurs

March 19, 2026 01:02 PM
Numbers on the Board reveals Thursday's pick 6 set on DraftKings Sportsbook, eyeing a pair of Kings and Devin Vassell in San Antonio.

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