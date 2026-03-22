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Aidan Berg
,
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,
Texas goes from First Four to Sweet 16, beating Gonzaga 74-68 in March Madness
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,
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SGA nets 40 to power OKC to 11th straight win
March 21, 2026 08:12 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put on a full display in Washington to lead the Thunder to their 11th straight win over the Wizards.
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