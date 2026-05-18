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Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
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Lawrence did not cut hair in schedule release clip
May 18, 2026 09:37 AM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio react to Trevor Lawrence revealing he didn't actually cut his hair in the Jacksonville Jaguars' schedule release video.
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