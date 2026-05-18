SGA on second MVP: 'Would trade it all' for title

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

wheelerpowerrankings.jpg
MLB Power Rankings: Phillies surge into top 10, White Sox building momentum
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Vegas Golden Knights Colorado Avalanche
NHL sets the table for conference finals with heavyweights racing for the Stanley Cup
Rickea Jackson
Chicago Sky are off to strong start although may have lost Rickea Jackson to knee injury

Top Clips

c749626d-1f2e-46ec-b0fa-591fa85c2efd.jpg
HL: Mitchell pours in 26 in Cavs’ Game 7 blowout
nbc_roto_buckyirving_260518.jpg
Irving expected back for Bucs’ training camp
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260518.jpg
Rodgers resigning with Steelers a stagnant move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

wheelerpowerrankings.jpg
MLB Power Rankings: Phillies surge into top 10, White Sox building momentum
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Vegas Golden Knights Colorado Avalanche
NHL sets the table for conference finals with heavyweights racing for the Stanley Cup
Rickea Jackson
Chicago Sky are off to strong start although may have lost Rickea Jackson to knee injury

Top Clips

c749626d-1f2e-46ec-b0fa-591fa85c2efd.jpg
HL: Mitchell pours in 26 in Cavs’ Game 7 blowout
nbc_roto_buckyirving_260518.jpg
Irving expected back for Bucs’ training camp
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260518.jpg
Rodgers resigning with Steelers a stagnant move

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

SGA on second MVP: 'Would trade it all' for title

May 18, 2026 12:37 PM
Mike Tirico catches up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fresh off the superstar's second consecutive MVP award, where he ponders when the remarkable achievement will really settle in for him.

Related Videos

c749626d-1f2e-46ec-b0fa-591fa85c2efd.jpg
01:58
HL: Mitchell pours in 26 in Cavs’ Game 7 blowout
nbc_bte_wcfinals_260518.jpg
02:11
Target under 5.5 games for Spurs-Thunder WCF
nbc_nba_antplayoffbuckets_260517.jpg
03:56
Edwards’ top NBA Playoff buckets
nbc_nba_enjoy_picksix_260515.jpg
01:39
Back betting overs on Harper, Castle, Wembanyama
nbc_nba_enjoy_finalrankings_260515.jpg
05:41
Tier list: Ranking the NBA’s young cores
nbc_nba_enjoy_mostimportantoffseasonsv2_260515.jpg
06:25
Lakers facing NBA’s most important offseason
nbc_nba_enjoy_blazerstimberwolves_260515.jpg
04:28
Edwards, Avdija carry young cores for their teams
nbc_nba_enjoy_winnowteams_260515.jpg
11:29
Lakers, Knicks lead ‘win now’ teams without youth
nbc_nba_enjoy_rankingjazz76others_260515.jpg
10:35
76ers, Jazz among rising young cores in the NBA
nbc_nba_enjoy_spursyoungcore_260515.jpg
01:16
Spurs have dominant ‘S-tier’ young core
nbc_nba_topbronbuckets_260514.jpg
03:53
LeBron’s top plays from the NBA Playoffs
nbc_nba_enjoy_moreyoutrumors_260514.jpg
09:16
What’s next for 76ers after Morey firing?
nbc_nba_enjoy_clevdet_260614.jpg
11:04
Breaking down Cavs’ overtime win over Pistons
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_260514.jpg
03:57
Expect Harper, Castle to perform in Game 6
nbc_nba_enjoy_offsznfa_260514.jpg
07:15
Stay or go for top NBA Free Agents this offseason
nbc_nba_topmaxeybuckets_260514.jpg
03:54
Maxey’s top buckets in the NBA Playoffs
nbc_roto_detcle_260514.jpg
02:16
Cavaliers have ‘solved’ Pistons offense
nbc_nba_enjoy_moredraft_260513.jpg
06:54
2026 NBA Draft has a ‘generational’ guard class
nbc_nba_enjoy_peterson_260513.jpg
11:58
NBA draft lottery news and notes, Top 4 prospects
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkpick6_260513.jpg
03:36
Who will answer the call in Cavs-Pistons Game 5?
nbc_nba_enjoy_moreyout_260513.jpg
04:22
Morey firing is a ‘crazy’ turn of events for PHI
nbc_roto_donovanmitchell_260513.jpg
01:27
Cavs getting stout play from Mitchell in semis
nbc_roto_ajaymitchell_260513.jpg
01:43
Mitchell the ‘unsung hero’ for Thunder in playoffs
nbc_roto_victorwembanyama_260513.jpg
01:20
Wemby continues to lead Spurs with dominant play
nbc_nba_mannixgiannis_260513.jpg
08:08
Giannis trade rumors beginning to heat up again
USATSI_28940405_copy.jpg
01:32
Why there’s an edge with Spurs, Game 6 Under
nbc_nba_harperpostgameintv_260512.jpg
03:50
Harper after Game 5: ‘Just being myself’
nbc_nba_postgamereacs_260512.jpg
05:34
Spurs defend home court in Game 5
nbc_nba_minsas_26051.jpg
01:57
HLs: Wemby, Spurs seize control in Game 5
nbc_nba_minsas_digitalhit_260512.jpg
01:44
Wembanyama sets tone early in Game 5 win

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_buckyirving_260518.jpg
01:36
Irving expected back for Bucs’ training camp
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_260518.jpg
01:41
Rodgers resigning with Steelers a stagnant move
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260518.jpg
12:08
Will another Eli situation happen in NFL draft?
nbc_dps_dponanthonyedwards_260518.jpg
04:18
Edwards going to Spurs bench was ‘surprising’
nbc_dps_dponthepistons_260518.jpg
04:27
Cunningham scoreless in second half of Game 7
nbc_roto_vladdyjr_260518.jpg
02:00
Temper power expectations for Guerrero Jr.
nbc_roto_blakesnell_260518.jpg
01:42
Snell’s injury puts spotlight on Sasaki’s growth
nbc_roto_coltemerson_260518.jpg
01:40
Don’t expect instant fantasy output from Emerson
nbc_roto_maxfried_260518.jpg
01:41
What Fried’s absence means for Yankees, fantasy
nbc_dps_carlosboozerintv_260518.jpg
11:07
Boozer provides advice to son Cam before NBA draft
nbc_csu_stidham_260518.jpg
05:02
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jarrett Stidham
nbc_csu_watson_260518.jpg
04:32
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Deshaun Watson
nbc_csu_beck_260518.jpg
05:40
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Carson Beck
nbc_csu_sanders_260518.jpg
06:48
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Shedeur Sanders
nbc_csu_mills_260518.jpg
04:41
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Davis Mills
nbc_csu_draftkings_260518.jpg
02:00
How many games will Steelers win in 2026?
nbc_csu_simpson_260518.jpg
03:44
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Ty Simpson
nbc_bte_wingsmystics_260518.jpg
02:07
Mystics are the bet in matchup against Wings
nbc_bte_afceast_260518.jpg
01:46
Bills will have tough time surpassing win total
nbc_pft_lawrence_260518.jpg
02:36
Lawrence did not cut hair in schedule release clip
nbc_pft_elichargersv2_260518.jpg
06:25
Eli reveals why he refused to play for Chargers
nbc_pft_deionmonken_260518.jpg
09:55
Deion wants to meet Monken to talk about Shedeur
nbc_pft_deiononshedeur_260518.jpg
07:41
Deion pushes back on criticisms of Shedeur
nbc_pft_shedeur_260518.jpg
05:09
Why Shedeur has become such a polarizing figure
nbc_pft_superbowlnashville_260518.jpg
03:53
Report: Nashville expected to host Super Bowl LXIV
nbc_pft_pitotherqbs_260518.jpg
10:49
Will Steelers carry four QBs during 2026 season?
nbc_pft_rodgersmccarthy_260518.jpg
08:37
Can Rodgers and McCarthy make things work?
nbc_pft_rodgerscontract_260518.jpg
08:11
Florio: Rodgers deal is a ‘bargain’ for Steelers
nbc_pft_rodgersschedulerelease_260518.jpg
04:25
Was Rodgers waiting for schedule release to sign?
nbc_pft_whatdealmeans_260518.jpg
06:47
What does Rodgers’ return mean for the Steelers?